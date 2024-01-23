Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

