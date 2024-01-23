Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NYSE PBH opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

