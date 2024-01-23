Preferred Bank (PFBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

