Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.00

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 21251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

