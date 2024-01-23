Piper Sandler Increases William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 156.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

