Piper Sandler Increases William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 156.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.02%.
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
