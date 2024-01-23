Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

