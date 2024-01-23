Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
