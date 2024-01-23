Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 31,311,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,601,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

