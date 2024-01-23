PCB Bancorp (PCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCB opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.41.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $129,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,443,969 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,539.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $257,979. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 105.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

