Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Decreased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $201.14. 141,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average of $249.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

