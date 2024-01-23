Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.08

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.08 and last traded at C$46.07, with a volume of 85325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.15.

Parkland Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.28. The stock has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.3671171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

