Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Given New $18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE PAAS opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

