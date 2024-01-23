Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.5 %
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $11,544,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $4,953,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pactiv Evergreen
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.