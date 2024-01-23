Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 3.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,068 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.