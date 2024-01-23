Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 171,069 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 428,657 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 334,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTMC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,454 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

