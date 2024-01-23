PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. 1,306,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

