PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
PACCAR Price Performance
NASDAQ PCAR traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. 1,306,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on PCAR
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Proctor & Gamble: a trend-following signal for income investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Three defensive stocks to hedge your risks this year
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.