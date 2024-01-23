OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $70,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $17,808,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $8,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $5,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 2.2 %

VRE opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.61%.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

