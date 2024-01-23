OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,258 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.