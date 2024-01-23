OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

