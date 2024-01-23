OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

