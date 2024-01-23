OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

