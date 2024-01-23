OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

