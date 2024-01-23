OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 603,585 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after buying an additional 573,351 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

