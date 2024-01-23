OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.