OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,813,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

