OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $298.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

