OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 9,573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

