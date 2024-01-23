OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 8,352 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $9,644,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $209.38 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.