ORG Partners LLC Sells 8,451 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 603,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,965. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

