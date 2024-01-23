ORG Partners LLC Sells 722 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.39. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

