ORG Partners LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. 848,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

