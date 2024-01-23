ORG Partners LLC Sells 252 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.14. 1,412,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

