ORG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. 165,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

