ORG Partners LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 78,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

