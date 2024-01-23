ORG Partners LLC Invests $332,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 623,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

