ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 197,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 201,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,017. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

