ORG Partners LLC Has $521,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Dover by 81,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 329,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

