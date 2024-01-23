ORG Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 793,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 321,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 562,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 190,969 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135,456 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,680. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

