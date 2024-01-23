ORG Partners LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.29. The stock had a trading volume of 334,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

