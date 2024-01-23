ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.
BSCN stock remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
