ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 277,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

