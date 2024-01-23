ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,130. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.