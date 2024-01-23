Orcam Financial Group Has $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Orcam Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

