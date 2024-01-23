Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $4.94 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

