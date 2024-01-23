Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $4.94 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.