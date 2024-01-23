Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

