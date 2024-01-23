ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

