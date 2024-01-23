Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. Analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

