OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

