Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.20

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$109.20 and last traded at C$108.80, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$93.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market cap of C$273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other news, Director Anthony Lanzl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$87.25 per share, with a total value of C$87,250.00. In related news, Director Rick Skauge purchased 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. Also, Director Anthony Lanzl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$87.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,250.00. Insiders have bought 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $252,754 in the last three months. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

