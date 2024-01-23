Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

