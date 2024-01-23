Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.23. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

